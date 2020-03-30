Majority of new Covid-19 patients in Moscow are between 18 and 40 – disease response team

There were 212 new Covid-19 cases in Moscow over the past 24 hours, with 102 patients between the ages of 18 and 40, the city’s disease response team said Monday.

Out of the newly recorded 212 cases in the Russian capital, 102 patients are between 18 and 40, and 58 are between 40 and 65. The health officials added that 17 patients are children.

The new cases include 43 people who recently returned from Europe. Moscow officials have earlier reported that a sizable portion of the confirmed Covid-19 patients were young people, with many of them undergoing artificial lung ventilation.

Overall, 302 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Russia on Monday, bringing the total number of Covid-19 patients to 1,836.

