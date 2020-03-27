Fourth Russian coronavirus patient with pre-existing condition dies

A 56-year-old Moscow woman is the fourth fatality in Russia diagnosed with Covid-19 who had pre-existing conditions, the authorities confirmed. With only one lung after surviving cancer, she could not cope with the infection.

The woman, who has not been identified by name, was diagnosed upon admission to hospital with pneumonia in her remaining lung. She passed away on Friday.

The total official number of Covid-19 cases in Russia stood at 1,036 on Friday, rising from 840 the day before. Of those, 703 cases were registered in Moscow alone.

To deal with the contagion, the Russian government has ordered a shutdown of all restaurants, cafes, and shops – except grocery stores and pharmacies – across the country between March 28 and April 5. Carryout and delivery remains allowed, however.

All public parks are to stay closed, and the government has urged believers to refrain from going to church as well. President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the following week a holiday, with citizens getting paid time off.

The restrictions were “absolutely essential to slow down the spread of the coronavirus infection and decrease the number of those sick,” said Sergey Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow and head of the Russian anti-coronavirus task force.

