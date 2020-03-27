 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia records third coronavirus patient death as number of those infected surpasses 1,000

27 Mar, 2020 08:33
A doctor works at the infectious ward of the Murmansk regional hospital in Murmansk, Russia. © Sputnik / Pavel Lvov
Another person with Covid-19 has died in Moscow, with the overall death toll in Russia reaching three people, the medics said. The number of infected in the country has now climbed to 1,036.

Forty-five coronavirus patients have recovered, the operational HQ to combat the spread of the infection announced on Friday.

There were 196 Covid-19 cases registered in 16 Russian regions in the last 24 hours, according to the medics.

Russia is taking a massive effort to stem the spread of the highly contagious disease, announcing next week as a holiday, banning international flights and closing restaurants, parks, cinemas and all other establishments where large groups of people can gather, except essential ones.

Since the outbreak in China in December, the coronavirus has spread to 202 countries, killing more than 24,000 people and infecting over half a million. Italy, where 8,165 have died, leads in the number of the fatalities, while the US has the most Covid-19 cases, with over 85,000 infected.

