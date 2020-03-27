Russia records third coronavirus patient death as number of those infected surpasses 1,000
Forty-five coronavirus patients have recovered, the operational HQ to combat the spread of the infection announced on Friday.
There were 196 Covid-19 cases registered in 16 Russian regions in the last 24 hours, according to the medics.
Russia is taking a massive effort to stem the spread of the highly contagious disease, announcing next week as a holiday, banning international flights and closing restaurants, parks, cinemas and all other establishments where large groups of people can gather, except essential ones.Also on rt.com Holiday week, financial support for Covid-19 victims & taxes for rich: Putin lays out emergency virus plan
Since the outbreak in China in December, the coronavirus has spread to 202 countries, killing more than 24,000 people and infecting over half a million. Italy, where 8,165 have died, leads in the number of the fatalities, while the US has the most Covid-19 cases, with over 85,000 infected.
