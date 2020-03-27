Russia records third coronavirus patient death as number of those infected surpasses 1,000

Another person with Covid-19 has died in Moscow, with the overall death toll in Russia reaching three people, the medics said. The number of infected in the country has now climbed to 1,036.

Forty-five coronavirus patients have recovered, the operational HQ to combat the spread of the infection announced on Friday.

There were 196 Covid-19 cases registered in 16 Russian regions in the last 24 hours, according to the medics.

Russia is taking a massive effort to stem the spread of the highly contagious disease, announcing next week as a holiday, banning international flights and closing restaurants, parks, cinemas and all other establishments where large groups of people can gather, except essential ones.

Since the outbreak in China in December, the coronavirus has spread to 202 countries, killing more than 24,000 people and infecting over half a million. Italy, where 8,165 have died, leads in the number of the fatalities, while the US has the most Covid-19 cases, with over 85,000 infected.

