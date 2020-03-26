 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Russia confirms 182 new Covid-19 cases, bringing total to 840

26 Mar, 2020 09:01
Get short URL
Russia confirms 182 new Covid-19 cases, bringing total to 840
A worker sprays disinfectant in a metro train in Moscow, Russia March 25, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Russia has 182 new cases of coronavirus, according to the country’s official tally. Most of the new cases were recorded in Moscow. This, as Russia shutters international flights to stop the spread of the virus.

The new infections bring the nation’s tally to 840. The vast majority of the new cases, 136, were reported in Moscow.

The Russian government announced on Thursday that it would ban all regular and charter international flights starting Friday. Only flights bringing citizens home from abroad will be allowed.

Non-essential businesses in the Russian capital, including restaurants and cafes, will be closed starting on March 28. The measure is expected to last until April 5. Russia had already banned public gatherings of more than 50 people, closed cinemas, fitness clubs, and other establishments. In the capital, elderly people – believed to be the most at-risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 – were urged to remain in their homes.

Also on rt.com Moscow bans all regular, charter flights starting March 27, except those bringing Russians home

Cases worldwide have surpassed 470,000, with more than 21,300 deaths.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies