Russia confirms 182 new Covid-19 cases, bringing total to 840

Russia has 182 new cases of coronavirus, according to the country’s official tally. Most of the new cases were recorded in Moscow. This, as Russia shutters international flights to stop the spread of the virus.

The new infections bring the nation’s tally to 840. The vast majority of the new cases, 136, were reported in Moscow.

The Russian government announced on Thursday that it would ban all regular and charter international flights starting Friday. Only flights bringing citizens home from abroad will be allowed.

Non-essential businesses in the Russian capital, including restaurants and cafes, will be closed starting on March 28. The measure is expected to last until April 5. Russia had already banned public gatherings of more than 50 people, closed cinemas, fitness clubs, and other establishments. In the capital, elderly people – believed to be the most at-risk of becoming seriously ill from Covid-19 – were urged to remain in their homes.

Also on rt.com Moscow bans all regular, charter flights starting March 27, except those bringing Russians home

Cases worldwide have surpassed 470,000, with more than 21,300 deaths.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!