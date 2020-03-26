 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow bans all regular, charter flights starting March 27, except those repatriating Russians

26 Mar, 2020 05:23
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
The Russian government is banning all regular and charter international flights starting Friday, except those bringing citizens home, as part of tough measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Russia’s aerial borders will go on lockdown starting Friday, so far without a resumption date.

652 Covid-19 cases have been registered in Russia so far, with more than a half of the infected in Moscow.

The cabinet also requested the Foreign Ministry to assist Russian citizens abroad until their return home. Russian embassies around the world will receive addition funds to be able to provide such support.

