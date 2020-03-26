Moscow bans all regular, charter flights starting March 27, except those repatriating Russians

The Russian government is banning all regular and charter international flights starting Friday, except those bringing citizens home, as part of tough measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Russia’s aerial borders will go on lockdown starting Friday, so far without a resumption date.

652 Covid-19 cases have been registered in Russia so far, with more than a half of the infected in Moscow.

The cabinet also requested the Foreign Ministry to assist Russian citizens abroad until their return home. Russian embassies around the world will receive addition funds to be able to provide such support.

