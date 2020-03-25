﻿Putin proposes mortgage & loan holidays, new payments for families with children to tackle aftershocks of Covid-19

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has proposed a package of social and economic benefits, aimed at providing relief for citizens as the coronavirus outbreak keeps hammering the economy.

“I suggest loan and mortgage holidays,” Putin said Wednesday addressing the nation in a televised speech. The said steps also include new payments for families with children.

Families that have children aged three and younger will be eligible for an additional monthly payment of 5,000 rubles (some $63) per child for the next three months starting from April.

People, whose income dropped drastically due to the coronavirus outbreak, should be able to temporarily stop their mortgage and loan payments without facing any penalties, Putin stated. He also urged Russia’s Central Bank to develop a similar scheme for private businesses affected by the outbreak.

