 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Russian senator calls for ALL SANCTIONS to be lifted to prevent coronavirus from causing global crisis

18 Mar, 2020 09:45
Get short URL
Russian senator calls for ALL SANCTIONS to be lifted to prevent coronavirus from causing global crisis
Russian medical staff check passengers, amid coronavirus outbreak, upon their arrival at Sheremetyevo International Airport. © Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov
Covid-19 may send the global economy into a lengthy recession, but lifting all sanctions that aren’t backed by the UN may help avoid catastrophe, a senior Russian senator says.

The drop in the energy demand, unstable currency exchange rates, and the threat to people’s safety have put humanity at risk of a major economic crisis which “won’t spare anybody,” Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Russian Senate, warned.

Developing vaccines and trying to sign new agreements on oil prices are good measures to deal with the difficult situation, but one “extremely important factor” is being neglected, he wrote on Facebook.  

Also on rt.com Russiagate all over again: Secret EU report blames Russia for coronavirus ‘confusion, panic and fear’

This factor is “the artificial hurdles to the economic development of a rival, masked as political retribution for unworthy behavior” or unilateral sanctions, the senator explained.

There is an urgent need for a global agreement on simultaneous and complete lifting of all economic sanctions, except those imposed by the UN Security Council.

He suggested that a deal to remove unilateral restrictive measures could be initiated by the BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) before receiving support from the G20 countries and certified by the UN Security Council.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies