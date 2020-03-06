 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Of course it’s coincidence: Kremlin spokesman denies trolling Erdogan with bronzework of Russo-Turkish war

6 Mar, 2020 14:37
March 5, 2020. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
Some people believe the Kremlin wanted to rattle Turkey’s President Erdogan by placing him next to a work of art reminding of a crushing Ottoman defeat at the hands of the Russians, but the spokesman says it was pure coincidence.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Moscow on Thursday to discuss with Vladimir Putin the ways to deescalate the tension in Syria’s Idlib province. When the Russian president and his guest were briefing the media, a mantel clock could be seen behind their backs. The instrument is decorated with a bronze group sculpture called ‘Crossing the Balkans’.

Made by artist Eugene Lanceray in 1880, the work shows Russian troops crossing over the Balkan Mountains during the Russian-Turkish war a few years prior. The war, incidentally, ended in a humiliating defeat for the Ottomans, who lost control over large swathes of their Balkan territories.

While some people instantly jumped to conclusion that the clock must have been placed there deliberately as a reminder to Erdogan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said this was not the case. “Of course it was a coincidence,” he assured, adding that the piece of art has been in the room for about two decades.

The trolling theory may be appealing to Russian nationalists, but should be taken with a grain of salt even by those who wouldn’t take Peskov’s word on it. Lanceray, who despite his French name was a Russian artist, is not as internationally famous as Michelangelo or Rodin. So one wouldn’t expect Erdogan to instantly recognize this particular work and decipher the alleged signal.

If anything, the Turkish leader could have had an issue with another statue he could see in the Kremlin. A big monument to Catherine the Great, the 18th century Russian Empress credited with wrestling Crimea from the Turks during the three decades of her rule, could be seen in some of the photos of the state visit.

If the Turkish leader had any strong feelings about the interior of the Kremlin, he wouldn’t share it with the public, so we may only guess if he considers himself trolled.

