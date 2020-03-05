Demand for Tesla-inspired Russian ZOMBIE-APOCALYPSE hideout soars as Covid-2019 claims more lives
The Cyberhouse – an architectural concept of a home castle – is now in greater demand than it was before the novel coronavirus started to rip through the planet, design bureau Modern House told Russia's Lenta outlet.
It features thick walls of reinforced concrete and high-strength steel structures, along with shielded windows, metallic blinds and airlocks. At the request of customers, designers worked out a system to protect against coronaviruses and radioactive dust, which add to the security.
At the request of customers, a system of protection against coronaviruses and radioactive dust is being developed.
The project, which apparently follows the weird design of Elon Musk's Cybertruck vehicle rolled out last year, aims to ensure that the owner isn't hurt by an "aggressive external impact," said Alex Vyzhevsky, the chief architect.
The chief architect of Modern House bureau, Alex Wyzhevsky, continues to amaze the whole world with exclusive architecture. And by tradition, immerses us in the history of his new project in the style of CyberHouse. While money, greed and a thirst for power rule the whole world, military conflicts, riots, revolutions take place around this. It looks like our planet is heading towards the apocalypse.
Up to six people can hide out inside the Cyberhouse, which is said to sell for approximately $848,000 – a sum large enough to buy at least eight average flats in Moscow.
Modern House says there is a total of 12 customers who weren't scared away by the price, including some people from coronavirus-hit Italy, where the death toll has risen to 107 over the past 24 hours.
Italian owners apparently value increased protection as their version of the Cyberhouse features monolithic concrete, heavy-duty steel, bulletproof glass, not to mention biological hazard-resistant systems, the firm claims.
