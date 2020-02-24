WATCH: Bored Vyborg resident uses flooding to go SURFING through Russian forest

After a night of particularly heavy storms in the Leningrad Region, one Vyborg resident reached his ‘point break’ and decided it was the perfect time to... go surfing in a local forest?

“It’s a pity the waves were so small,” surfer Denis Zinchuk joked in the caption accompanying video of his bodacious daredevil exploits through the flooded trees of a local forest.

The footage, taken on Saturday, gives a unique perspective on ‘flood relief’ and showcases some gnarly maneuvers between the sunken pines along the Gulf of Finland following some particularly heavy rains.

The water reportedly rose by up to a meter in parts, just the right amount so Zinchuk, who leads the Leningrad Regional Federation of Surfing, could hang ten for a while. Far out, man!

As the old saying goes: “Life isn’t about waiting for the flood to recede; it’s about learning to surf in the forest."

