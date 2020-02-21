Kremlin: Claims of Russian backing for Trump in US election 'untrue' & down to 'paranoia'

Vladimir Putin's spokesman says statements suggesting Russia plans to interfere in this year's US Presidential election "don't have anything in common with the truth."

Dmitry Peskov slammed the idea Moscow will attempt to help President Donald Trump achieve re-election as being of "paranoid character."

He was responding to US media reports which claimed US intelligence has warned politicians that Moscow is already laying the groundwork to get behind the Republican Party incumbent.

CNN, quoting its usual anonymous sources, told of a briefing where Russian readiness to use hacking, the 'weaponisation' of social media, and attacks on election infrastructure was outlined.

Also on rt.com Russiagate returns: MSM & #Resistance ecstatically exploit evidence-free NYT claim Moscow ‘helping Trump in 2020’

The new scare has echoes of the hysteria around the 2016 campaign when Trump unexpectedly beat favorite Hillary Clinton. That led of years of speculation, much of it often outrageous, before special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation found not evidence of collusion between Trump and Russia.

The New York Times, also relying on unnamed 'insiders,' kicked of the latest furore on Thursday evening when it reported that "intelligence officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get President Trump re-elected... a disclosure to Congress that angered Mr. Trump, who complained that Democrats would use it against him."

More to follow...