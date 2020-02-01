At least 1 dead after café roof collapses in Novosibirsk, Russia, trapping visitors

Follow RT on

A roof of a café came crashing down on diners in the city of Novosibirsk in southern Siberia, killing at least one woman and trapping several people under rubble. A rescue effort has been underway amid reports of dozens evacuated.

At least ane person was confirmed dead, and four people, including a man in critical condition, were taken to hospital after the roof of a cloak-room adjacent to a cafe in the city collapsed on Saturday night. The café was packed with diners at the time, and some 200 people managed to evacuate on their own, local emergency services said. DETAILS TO FOLLOW