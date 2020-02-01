 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 1 dead after café roof collapses in Novosibirsk, Russia, trapping visitors
At least 1 dead after café roof collapses in Novosibirsk, Russia, trapping visitors

1 Feb, 2020 22:29
At least 1 dead after café roof collapses in Novosibirsk, Russia, trapping visitors
A roof of a café came crashing down on diners in the city of Novosibirsk in southern Siberia, killing at least one woman and trapping several people under rubble. A rescue effort has been underway amid reports of dozens evacuated.

At least ane person was confirmed dead, and four people, including a man in critical condition, were taken to hospital after the roof of a cloak-room adjacent to a cafe in the city collapsed on Saturday night. The café was packed with diners at the time, and some 200 people managed to evacuate on their own, local emergency services said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

