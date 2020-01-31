 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH huge concert hall ceiling collapse in St. Petersburg, workers feared trapped under rubble

31 Jan, 2020 12:58
© fontanka.ru
A construction worker could be trapped in rubble after a St. Petersburg concert hall collapsed as it was being demolished. Footage shows tragic moment he desperately scrambled to reach a crane as the structure broke apart.

Drone footage shows a huge cloud of dust coming from the St. Petersburg Sports and Concert Complex. The massive stadium suffered a roof collapse as workers attempted to dismantle the structure.

Warning: This video contains disturbing images

Ambulances were spotted outside the building as emergency workers rushed to the scene. One construction worker has reportedly gone missing, according to Russian media, but officials have not confirmed any casualties.

© fontanka.ru

In an aerial video, a worker can be seen dismantling part of the structure’s roof. The complex then begins to collapse as the construction worker scrambles to get inside a crane hoisted over the building, where a colleague can be seen looking on. However, it appears that the man failed to reach safety before the structure began to fail.

