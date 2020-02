‘He’s in our anthem, why not in constitution?’ Russian Patriarch wants GOD mentioned in top law

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, says believers should pray for a constitutional amendment that would add a reference to God. He thinks the mention would be appreciated by all the faiths alike.

“Most of Russian citizens believe in God. Not just the Orthodox Christians — I speak about Muslims and many-many others,” the patriarch said as cited by the Church spokesman. “If the anthem can have words ‘Our homeland protected by God’, why can’t the constitution say the same thing?”

Russia is currently preparing for a number of amendments to the basic law, which would somewhat redistribute powers among its branches and enshrine in it the State Council, an already existing consultative body. In theory, Patriarch’s proposal could too be thrown in to the list of suggested changes.

It must be noted, however, that President Vladimir Putin, who initiated the amendment process, is on the record as saying that Russia will “remain a secular state” for the foreseeable future.

