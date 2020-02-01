 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

‘He’s in our anthem, why not in constitution?’ Russian Patriarch wants GOD mentioned in top law

1 Feb, 2020 18:48
Get short URL
‘He’s in our anthem, why not in constitution?’ Russian Patriarch wants GOD mentioned in top law
An icon of the ‘Image of Edessa’ of Jesus at a Russian church. ©Sputnik / Evgeny Epanchintsev
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, says believers should pray for a constitutional amendment that would add a reference to God. He thinks the mention would be appreciated by all the faiths alike.

“Most of Russian citizens believe in God. Not just the Orthodox Christians — I speak about Muslims and many-many others,” the patriarch said as cited by the Church spokesman. “If the anthem can have words ‘Our homeland protected by God’, why can’t the constitution say the same thing?”

Russia is currently preparing for a number of amendments to the basic law, which would somewhat redistribute powers among its branches and enshrine in it the State Council, an already existing consultative body. In theory, Patriarch’s proposal could too be thrown in to the list of suggested changes.

Also on rt.com Russian MPs give first nod to sweeping constitutional changes proposed by Putin

It must be noted, however, that President Vladimir Putin, who initiated the amendment process, is on the record as saying that Russia will “remain a secular state” for the foreseeable future.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies