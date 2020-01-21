President Putin approves new government after previous cabinet resigns to pave way to constitutional amendments

President Vladimir Putin has approved the new government after the resignation of the previous cabinet.

Former Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev announced last week that the entire government would resign in a surprise statement shortly after Putin's state of the union speech.

What was an annual routine event turned into one of the most significant moments in Russia’s modern political history as Putin unexpectedly proposed major amendments to the nation’s constitution.

The proposed reform envisages broader powers for the State Duma – Russia's lower house of parliament – including giving it the ability to choose the PM and form the government.

Putin also proposed that Russia should abide by international law only to the extent that it does not restrict Russians' rights and freedoms and does not contradict Russia's own constitution.

