Amendments to Constitution aimed at reinforcing 'rule of law & welfare state' in Russia – Putin

16 Jan, 2020 11:52
Amendments to Constitution aimed at reinforcing 'rule of law & welfare state' in Russia – Putin
FILE PHOTO: People hold a giant banner during the National Flag Day celebration in Moscow © REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
The sweeping amendments proposed in the annual state-of-the-nation address don’t change the basics of Russia’s Constitution, but seek to turn Russia into a welfare state that embraces the rule of law, Vladimir Putin declared.

“The meaning of these amendments is to ensure the further development of Russia as a welfare state [governed by] rule of law, increase efficiency of our country’s institutions,” Vladimir Putin told a task group set up to lay groundwork for prospective changes to Russia’s basic law.

Outlined in the annual state-of-the-nation address this Wednesday, the amendments are aimed at strengthening civil society, political parties and Russia’s regions, the President explained.

“While remaining a presidential republic, Russia is still becoming more open,” the President exclaimed. The parliament embraces more powers, bearing greater responsibility for what the government is doing.

“It seems to me that such a closer link between the parliament and the government is already in demand,” Putin stated.

