‘Mexican policeman’ busted in southern Russia (PHOTOS)

A Russian man has chosen a truly bizarre way to pimp his ride, making it look like the patrol car of Mexican law enforcement. The flashy vehicle surely turned some heads – and got the man into trouble with the genuine Russian law.

The strange car was spotted by traffic police in Russia’s southern region of Volgograd on Wednesday. The black vehicle, bearing ‘Federal Policia’ stickers and Mexico’s police shield, cruised past genuine officers, complete with lights flashing – only to get promptly stopped.

The ‘Mexico policeman’ turned out to be a local 51-years-old resident, who for some unknown reason decided to decorate his car in Latin American law style. The vehicle looked quite similar to real cars of Mexican law enforcement, except for one thing – the genuine cruisers over there bear the inscription ‘Policia Federal,’ while the cheeky motorist put them in the wrong, more Russian-sounding order.

In Russia, in fact, decorating your car whatever way you like is a widespread fad, as long as one does not include the signs of government or state agencies and bodies on the pimped ride. It’s also illegal to fit your vehicle with stroboscopic lights, sirens and other special traffic control signals that provide an advantage on the road.

The ‘Mexico’ motorist’s flashy equipment was seized by the police – and now he might lose his driving license for up to two years. While such a prospect is surely not the most pleasant one, it certainly paves way for more cosplay opportunities – there are foot and bicycle cops in Mexico, after all.

