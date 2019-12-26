 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

‘Mexican policeman’ busted in southern Russia (PHOTOS)

26 Dec, 2019 14:23
Get short URL
‘Mexican policeman’ busted in southern Russia (PHOTOS)
©  Russia's Interior Ministry
A Russian man has chosen a truly bizarre way to pimp his ride, making it look like the patrol car of Mexican law enforcement. The flashy vehicle surely turned some heads – and got the man into trouble with the genuine Russian law.

The strange car was spotted by traffic police in Russia’s southern region of Volgograd on Wednesday. The black vehicle, bearing ‘Federal Policia’ stickers and Mexico’s police shield, cruised past genuine officers, complete with lights flashing – only to get promptly stopped.

RT
©  Russia's Interior Ministry

The ‘Mexico policeman’ turned out to be a local 51-years-old resident, who for some unknown reason decided to decorate his car in Latin American law style. The vehicle looked quite similar to real cars of Mexican law enforcement, except for one thing – the genuine cruisers over there bear the inscription ‘Policia Federal,’ while the cheeky motorist put them in the wrong, more Russian-sounding order.

RT
©  Russia's Interior Ministry

In Russia, in fact, decorating your car whatever way you like is a widespread fad, as long as one does not include the signs of government or state agencies and bodies on the pimped ride. It’s also illegal to fit your vehicle with stroboscopic lights, sirens and other special traffic control signals that provide an advantage on the road.

Also on rt.com Hellish ride: Unique bootleg ‘Tesla Cybertruck’ goes on SALE in Russia for 666,666 rubles

The ‘Mexico’ motorist’s flashy equipment was seized by the police – and now he might lose his driving license for up to two years. While such a prospect is surely not the most pleasant one, it certainly paves way for more cosplay opportunities – there are foot and bicycle cops in Mexico, after all.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies