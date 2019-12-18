 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Child’s play: Meet Anastasia Radzinskaya, the 5yo Russian YouTuber earning $18 MILLION a year

18 Dec, 2019 17:11
© @funnystacy / Instagram
The latest Forbes list of the highest-earning YouTube stars shows that a young girl from Krasnodar is among the most successful content creators on the video platform, pulling in some $18 million over the course of just one year.

Anastasia Radzinskaya, also called Nastya, is the star of six YouTube channels run by her family, the most popular of which (‘Like Nastya’) has 42.3 million subscribers. The videos mostly feature the girl and her father playing games, reciting nursery rhymes, or learning about good behavior.

The youngster was diagnosed with the developmental disorder cerebral palsy at birth, and her parents started vlogging to post updates about her treatment and daily life, before finding huge success with their videos. She was born in Krasnodar, but the family relocated to the US last year.

While Nastya didn’t feature in the Forbes Top 10 YouTubers last year, she can now boast eight-figure earnings from the platform, with the publication naming her as the third-highest earner in the 12 months to June 2019. It reports that some big brands have handed over six-figure sums for partnerships with young Nastya.

And the five-year-old wasn’t the only child to amass a fortune from the vlogging site last year: the number-one earner was Ryan Kaji, now eight, who first became a hit on YouTube as a toddler with a series of unboxing videos. 

Other YouTubers in the top 10 include five-man stunt buddies 'Dude Perfect' in second ($20 million), make-up maestro Jeffrey Star ($17 million) in fifth place, and PewDiePie in joint-seventh on $13 million for the year.

