Russia’s FULLY REMOTE-CONTROLLED self-propelled artillery unit is shown in action for the first time (VIDEO)

17 Dec, 2019 13:47
© Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
Moscow’s new moving gun can shower all types of enemies with explosive shells while having absolutely no crew inside. The weapon is currently being tested for combat in freezing cold weather.

The 2S38, also known as ‘Derivatsiya’, is fully automatic and is remotely controlled by a team of three service personnel. 

Aside from effecting precision-guided shots, its 57mm gun can also serve as a standard anti-aircraft turret.

The versatile weapon is said to be capable of destroying almost any type of enemy targets: from piercing light-armored hardware with explosive shells on the ground and against attacking ships, to shooting down drones and incoming cruise missiles.

The footage of the 2S38 in action was shown by the Zvezda TV channel, which is affiliated with the Defense Ministry, on Tuesday.

The weapon is undergoing trials in Nizhny Novgorod, some 400km from Moscow. The artillery piece was brought there specifically to simulate combat in a cold environment.

The vehicle was first displayed at an arms expo outside Moscow last year.

