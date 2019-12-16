 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia keeps strengthening its position among international arms market leaders – Putin

16 Dec, 2019 15:57
S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade on Red Square. © Sputnik / Alexey Filippov
Despite attempts to stall Moscow with sanctions and unfair competition, Russian arms sales to foreign buyers are continuing to grow and reached $13 billion this year, President Vladimir Putin said.

The figure is more than $2 billion higher than in 2018, Putin announced during a meeting of Russia’s Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation with Foreign States.

The overall portfolio of orders for Russian arms remains stable and has exceeded $50 billion, he added.

Russian positions in the global arms market are strengthening… despite the tightening of the sanctions regime and unfair competition.

“Unfair competition” likely referred to attempts by the US to pressure countries like Turkey and India to abandon plans to purchase Russian arms including S-400 air-defense systems.

Putin also hailed “the major contribution” of specialized fairs to promote Russia’s defense exports. These include the Army-2019 forum, the International Maritime Defense Show in St. Petersburg, and MAKS-2019 air show.

The events allowed foreign customers to see the newest Russian hardware in action, including the fifth-generation Su-57 fighter, the heavy-duty Mi-38T transport helicopter, the fourth-generation Viking mid-range anti-aircraft missile system, the Tiger armored car, and many others.

A Sukhoi Su-57 multi-role fighter during the rehearsal of the Victory Parade flyovers in Moscow. © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev

The fairs alone resulted in defense contracts worth 35 billion rubles ($560 million), the president revealed.

A Tiger armored car takes part in Special Ops Forces' drills in the Rostov Region. © Sputnik / Sergey Pivovarov

In order to maintain “the high demand for Russian military products,” the country must further improve the methods of work in the field; as well as survey the situation on regional markets in real time to be able to meet the growing and ever-changing demands of foreign customers.

Mi-38T helicopter is displayed at the Kazan aviation plant, in Kazan, Russia. © Sputnik / Sergey Mamontov

The utmost attention should be paid to the former Soviet states and Moscow’s other traditional partners, including African countries, which together account for more than a third of Russian arms sales.

Another key factor in being competitive is “timely and quality repair and maintenance of the equipment,” Putin said, calling for more repair shops and facilities that produce spare parts for Russian hardware to be set up abroad.

