19 killed, 21 injured in Russia after commuter bus plummets from bridge into frozen river (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

A packed bus ruptured a tire and skidded off a bridge, landing upside down in a frozen river in Russia, killing at least 19 passengers. Rescuers are fighting to free survivors as the vehicle remains at risk of becoming submerged.

The bus fell from a bridge over the Kuenga River while traveling from the city of Chita to Sretensk in Zabaykalsky Region in Russia’s Far East on Sunday. Harrowing video footage from the scene shows first responders swarming the damaged bus, which lies upside down on a bloodied snowy surface, with its roof completely smashed in and windows shattered.

В Забайкалье упал с моста автобус с пассажирами. Авария случилась на маршруте Чита - Сретенск, в 60 км от Сретенска. На месте экстренные службы - 10 погибших, среди них 1 ребенок и 13 пострадавших. pic.twitter.com/s8CwC259yq — Почти ГосДума (@duma_gos) 1 décembre 2019

Fire trucks and ambulances are present on site, as the rescue operation continues. Several people are still believed to be trapped inside, as rescuers try to free them before the bus goes underwater.

Первые секунды после падения автобуса с моста. У автобуса лопнуло правое переднее колесо. Водитель Сергей Кубасов не справился с управлением и вылетел за ограждение. Мужчина погиб. Сейчас сотрудники МЧС опасаются того, что тяжелая машина уйдёт под лёд вместе с людьми. pic.twitter.com/5wBcag9v97 — Почти ГосДума (@duma_gos) 1 décembre 2019

Traffic police said that the bus sustained a burst tire, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle. There were 44 people on board when the tragedy occurred.

A total of 19 passengers were killed as a result of the crash, and 21 more are injured, RIA Novosti news agency is reporting, citing regional authorities.

