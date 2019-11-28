Villagers spooked by fiery UFO hanging over ploughed field (VIDEO)

A strange phenomenon was filmed in the sky above a ploughed field by two startled friends in southern Russia. They thought they witnessed a UFO, but the internet was, of course, split on what it could have been.

They stopped their old Soviet-made sedan in a rural area in Krasnodar Region to take a closer look at the brightly-shining oval-shaped object, hanging motionless in the air.

“It’s a UFO! Bro, get out of the car,” the cameraman tells his friend in a trembling voice. He then pointed out that the object was “burning,” despite it being a cloudy day, with not even a glimpse of the sun.

And many on the internet agreed with him, with YouTube commenters, who “want to believe,” saying it was for sure an alien aircraft and specialized channels asking for permission to repost the video.

But some insisted that it was nothing, but an absolutely ordinary weather phenomenon. “This is how the disk of the rising or setting sun looks like in the gap between the clouds,” one of the users explained.

The commenters also remarked on the friends’ car, saying that seeing people still driving a VAZ- 2106, which first rolled off the production line back in 1976, was more rare and exciting than any UFO sighting.

