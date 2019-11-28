 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

$100K a month for Moscow’s most expensive rental apartment: Is it really worth it? (PHOTOS)

28 Nov, 2019 15:31
Get short URL
$100K a month for Moscow’s most expensive rental apartment: Is it really worth it? (PHOTOS)
© Sputnik / Ekaterina Chesnokova
If money burns a hole in your pocket, spend it on Moscow’s most expensive rental apartment. For $100,000 a month, you’ll be in walking distance of the Kremlin, gazing at Russia’s main cathedral and drowning in tons of marble.

The price is actually quite modest because you’ll have to fork out half-a-million a month if you are going after the top rental listing in New York.

However, $100,000 is still a lot even for such a posh city like the Russian capital. The sum can easily buy “an ultra-luxury car” or even a one-bedroom flat in one of the dormitory areas of Moscow.

But if you want to be closer to the epicenter of things and feel like a king, then a rental apartment in the prestigious Khamovniki District might be what you’re looking for.

© Cian

The epic view is said to be the most important feature of the record-breaking residence that just hit the market earlier this week. Its massive windows overlook the bank of the Moskva River and the Christ the Savior Cathedral, which is the main Orthodox temple in Russia.

© Cian

The property is located in a calm spot, but most of Moscow’s iconic sites are just around the corner, including the Kremlin and Red Square, the Bolshoi Theatre, Gorky Park and others.

The posh Khamovniki district on the Moscow map. © RT

The furnished apartment spans 500 square meters, while offering five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a large balcony. 

© Cian

Its designer interior resembles a palace of the Russian Tsars, with an abundance of marble, stucco molding and gold paint.

© Cian

But how does the Khamovniki flat compares to the one in New York, which is priced five times higher?

© Cian

Apartment 39 at the Pierre New York hotel occupies the whole floor of the building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, offering 360-degree views of the Big Apple and Central Park, located just across the street.

With a floor space of around 444 square meters, the residence has six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms as well as a private elevator. The hotel praises its rental for “pre-war details” and high-end decor.

The Moscow apartment surely wins when it comes to marble, but it begs the question if any of these residences is really worth the demanded price.

It’s all a question of taste as the $1.2 million – the annual pay for the Moscow flat – would be enough to acquire your own private island in an exotic location.

© Reuters / Matko Biljak

You can even choose between French Polynesia, the Bahamas, Philippines or Vanuatu where an ad promises an island with “three sandy beaches, roaming chickens, excellent local fishing, abundant fruit and nut trees.” But the walk to the Kremlin from there will, of course, be a long one.

As for $6 million, which is demanded for a year-long stay at the Manhattan apartment, the options are almost limitless. The main thing, of course, is having this money.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies