$100K a month for Moscow’s most expensive rental apartment: Is it really worth it? (PHOTOS)

If money burns a hole in your pocket, spend it on Moscow’s most expensive rental apartment. For $100,000 a month, you’ll be in walking distance of the Kremlin, gazing at Russia’s main cathedral and drowning in tons of marble.

The price is actually quite modest because you’ll have to fork out half-a-million a month if you are going after the top rental listing in New York.

However, $100,000 is still a lot even for such a posh city like the Russian capital. The sum can easily buy “an ultra-luxury car” or even a one-bedroom flat in one of the dormitory areas of Moscow.

But if you want to be closer to the epicenter of things and feel like a king, then a rental apartment in the prestigious Khamovniki District might be what you’re looking for.

The epic view is said to be the most important feature of the record-breaking residence that just hit the market earlier this week. Its massive windows overlook the bank of the Moskva River and the Christ the Savior Cathedral, which is the main Orthodox temple in Russia.

The property is located in a calm spot, but most of Moscow’s iconic sites are just around the corner, including the Kremlin and Red Square, the Bolshoi Theatre, Gorky Park and others.

The furnished apartment spans 500 square meters, while offering five bedrooms, four bathrooms and a large balcony.

Its designer interior resembles a palace of the Russian Tsars, with an abundance of marble, stucco molding and gold paint.

But how does the Khamovniki flat compares to the one in New York, which is priced five times higher?

Apartment 39 at the Pierre New York hotel occupies the whole floor of the building on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, offering 360-degree views of the Big Apple and Central Park, located just across the street.

With a floor space of around 444 square meters, the residence has six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms as well as a private elevator. The hotel praises its rental for “pre-war details” and high-end decor.

The Moscow apartment surely wins when it comes to marble, but it begs the question if any of these residences is really worth the demanded price.

It’s all a question of taste as the $1.2 million – the annual pay for the Moscow flat – would be enough to acquire your own private island in an exotic location.

You can even choose between French Polynesia, the Bahamas, Philippines or Vanuatu where an ad promises an island with “three sandy beaches, roaming chickens, excellent local fishing, abundant fruit and nut trees.” But the walk to the Kremlin from there will, of course, be a long one.

As for $6 million, which is demanded for a year-long stay at the Manhattan apartment, the options are almost limitless. The main thing, of course, is having this money.

