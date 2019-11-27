 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dead shot! WATCH Russian sniper hit ALL targets in COMPLETE DARK at 2km distance

27 Nov, 2019 14:30
An SVLK-14 rifle © Ruptly
In a record-beating stunt, a Russian marksman defied bad weather and total darkness, hitting all the targets using a long-barreled extra-powerful sniper rifle at a distance as far as two kilometers.

Made by a Russian firearms company Lobaev Arms, the SVLK-14 anti-materiel rifle was put to the extreme test this week. The ultra-high velocity firearm was equipped with a passive night vision scope that allows one to see in the dark but doesn’t illuminate the target.

“We want to set a record for the longest night shot, without any lighting ... by a laser or other sources of light,” Vladimir Lobaev, the weapon’s designer, told Ruptly video agency ahead of the shooting session.

© Ruptly

Further complicating the test, bad weather descended on the firing range, worsening visibility and muddying the scope. According to Lobaev, the dark was total – neither moon nor stars were visible at the time.

© Ruptly

Still, Sergey Shmakov, the marksman, managed to do the job firing five rounds that hit the target set up 1,920 meters away. Though eye-catching, the record was not officially registered – but the company doesn’t want to stop there.

©  Ruptly

The team will gradually increase the distance, the sniper revealed. “In the spring, we’ll make it to 2,300m, then 2,500 or 2,600m, and then 6 kilometers. That is, we will go forward,” Shmakov said.

©  Ruptly

