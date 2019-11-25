Crappy rescue? POOP TRUCK helps extinguish burning BMW in Russia (VIDEO)

Would you prefer your car to be burnt or covered with feces? A Russian man got both when his fancy vehicle caught fire – and the first to the rescue was the driver of a poop truck.

Carrying a working extinguisher in your car is highly advisable – and, in fact, mandatory, in many countries – as it can save lives and/or your road vehicle from going up in flames. An unlucky driver in the Russian city of Samara learned that the hard way, when the front of his BMW X6 began rapidly smoking on the road, while he apparently had nothing to put it out. It’s that or he simply didn’t have time to react.

Not to worry, as the help was close by: an entire truckload of liquid – just maybe not of the sort he was hoping for.

Footage of this literally crappy situation emerged on social media this weekend. The video shows the driver running around his burning car, while an operator of the vacuum truck generously douses it with brown goo.

While the viewers probably felt for the driver’s plight, they might want to be thankful videos still do not transfer smells in 2019. Many commenters weren’t that kind, though, making not-so-printable jokes and even chastising the man for driving around in a luxury car in Samara.

No one was injured in the incident, local media said, but whether the BMW was deemed salvageable after the unorthodox firefighting effort remains a mystery.

Curiously, a similar incident occurred in Russia last year, when a Good Samaritan honeywagon driver tried to extinguish a flaming dropside truck. The attempt was only partially successful, as the truck was left largely burnt out – as well as covered with waste.

