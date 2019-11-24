‘Any doctors here?’ Crew calls for help as co-pilot falls ill MID-FLIGHT in Russia and DIES just after emergency landing

The crew of a Russian passenger plane desperately appealed for medical help after a pilot suffered from an acute health problem mid-flight. He died shortly after the jet made an emergency landing.

An Aeroflot Airbus 320 took off from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport on Sunday morning, bound for Anapa, a Black Sea resort. The aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Rostov-on-Don, however, after its first officer was suddenly struck by a health issue.

The cause of death is unclear but it is believed to have been a heart attack or blood clot. A source told RIA Novosti that the co-pilot had earlier complained about having chest pain.

One of the passengers, Yelena Voronova, told Channel 5 that prior to landing the crew announced on loudspeaker that a crew member was feeling bad. “A stewardess practically ran across the aisle. They later asked if there were any doctors on board and said they really needed them. Then they asked again,” she said.

Also on rt.com Boeing 737 skids off runway & lands NOSE-DOWN at Odessa airport, passengers evacuated (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!