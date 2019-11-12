Don’t stop retrievin’: Russian construction workers save dog from frozen lake with excavator bucket (VIDEO)

A crew of construction workers went above and beyond the call of duty Monday after they heard the desperate yelps of a miserly mutt who had fallen through the ice on a frozen lake, and quite literally swung into action.

Local construction workers arrived on-site at Shartash Lake in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in the early hours of Monday morning and immediately came upon a stranded dog that was too exhausted to swim and was slowly freezing to death.

They then deployed their unique set of skills and equipment to launch a daring, early morning rescue of the stricken stray.

One brave worker mounted the nearby excavator’s bucket and swung out over the half-frozen lake to lift the poor pup to safety. The dog was given food and a safe place to warm up and rest before it ran off into the night.

