17th-century ‘underground casino’ discovered by archeologists in Russia (PHOTOS)
Tsar Alexis (ruled 1645-1676) made card games and other forms of gambling punishable by flogging and cutting the players’ ears off. So, gaming enthusiasts had to invent elaborate tricks to avoid getting caught in the act. One such unorthodox method was unearthed by archeologists in Pskov Region, roughly 620km west of Moscow.
Researchers found a wooden bench, which had the layout of alquerque – a board game similar to chess, which was also banned – carved onto it.
Интереснейшая история разворачивается в раскопе на месте бывшей ТЭЦ. В слоях второй половины XVII обнаружено "подпольное казино" 😁 Дело в том, что в царствование Алексея Михайловича азартные игры были запрещены и сурово карались. Игрокам приходилось идти на всяческие уловки, чтобы скрыть свое пагубное пристрастие. На фото - скамья, на которой расчерчено поле для игры в алькерк (разновидность Мельницы). В случае визита незванных гостей на игровое поле можно было просто сесть или быстро накрыть его тряпицей и скрыть от чужих глаз. В прошлом году мы нашли немало фишек для игры, а теперь - еще одно доказательство разнообразного времяпровождение псковичей. #arheologpskov #псков #археология #раскопки #находки #артефакт #история #средневековье #мельница #игра #настольныеигры #алькерк #archaeology #archaeologylife #artefact #excavation #history #medieval #game #tablegame #alquerque
In the event of a raid on the “underground casino,” the players could quickly hide the game by simply sitting on the bench or covering it up with a rag or cloth, the region’s Archeological Center said, adding that many pieces of the game were found last year.
