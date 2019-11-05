 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

State Duma mulls legislation to make Russian software & apps mandatory on mobile devices

5 Nov, 2019 14:15
Get short URL
State Duma mulls legislation to make Russian software & apps mandatory on mobile devices
Russian IT giant Yandex present their first smartphone © RIA Novosti / Yevgeny Odinokov
Phone manufacturers and sellers could be compelled to have Russian-made software pre-installed on devices if a contentious bill – passed at first reading by MPs – is signed into law.

The legislation, which the State Duma gave the first nod to on Tuesday, stipulates that any smartphone, computer or smart TV sold in Russia must run on Russian applications by default. Such software, it claims, is friendlier and more attractive for Russian users than Western versions.

The proposed law also imposes hefty fines on sellers or manufacturers who fail to comply. The government will have to define which devices and software will be covered by the bill which the lawmakers say will “protect interests of Russian internet companies” and help overcome “foul play by large foreign IT corporations.”

“When you buy an Android or iOS-powered smartphone, you see apps designed by those companies but not the Russian ones,” Oleg Nikolaev, a Fair Russia MP and one of the bill’s authors, explained to RT. “Now, the legislation says there must be icons of apps designed domestically.”

Alexander Yushchenko from the Communist Party added that foreign corporations may be willing to abide by the new rules because they can’t afford to lose the Russian market. To become law, the bill has to pass through the upper house and then be signed by the president.

It’s not the first time such a proposal has been in the spotlight. Earlier this year, Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service floated the idea of having Russian apps – a search engine, a navigator and a messenger – added to foreign-made devices.

The measure was rebuked by Apple, Samsung, and Huawei which actively lobbied against it. Russian internet giants such as Yandex, Mail.ru, and VKontakte were in favor of it.

Also on rt.com Russia bans military from using smartphones

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies