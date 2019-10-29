Pilot catches bird EXPLODING on VIDEO after colliding with Russian airliner

Unsettling footage purportedly taken from inside a Russian airliner shows a bird smashing into the cockpit windshield, making the pilot filming to drop his phone in shock.

The gruesome mid-flight incident was captured on camera by a pilot filming from the cockpit of a Boeing 737, according to reports. As he films the surrounding landscape, a bird suddenly appears in front of the aircraft. The plane then slams straight into the unlucky feathered creature, splattering its insides all over the windscreen. A loud thud can be heard on impact.

Clearly startled, the pilot drops his cellphone and shouts, “Oh, s**t.”

Although it appears the aircraft was unharmed, “bird strikes” can pose serious risks to a plane when birds are sucked into the engine.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!