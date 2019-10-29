 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pilot catches bird EXPLODING on VIDEO after colliding with Russian airliner

29 Oct, 2019 06:30
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Toby Melville
Unsettling footage purportedly taken from inside a Russian airliner shows a bird smashing into the cockpit windshield, making the pilot filming to drop his phone in shock.

The gruesome mid-flight incident was captured on camera by a pilot filming from the cockpit of a Boeing 737, according to reports. As he films the surrounding landscape, a bird suddenly appears in front of the aircraft. The plane then slams straight into the unlucky feathered creature, splattering its insides all over the windscreen. A loud thud can be heard on impact.

Clearly startled, the pilot drops his cellphone and shouts, “Oh, s**t.”

Although it appears the aircraft was unharmed, “bird strikes” can pose serious risks to a plane when birds are sucked into the engine.

