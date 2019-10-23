Morning rush style: Moscow Fashion Week kicks off with show at city’s SUBWAY station (VIDEO)

The anniversary 25th Moscow Fashion Week has begun with a performance staged at a station of the city’s subway system. To fit the unusual location, the theme of the show was office culture and the city’s downtown rush.

The show was staged late on Tuesday at the Delovoy Tsentr metro station, located near its namesake – the Moscow International Business Center. The station has been temporarily closed last year due to the additional construction work, yet it has hosted public several events since then.

The organizers of the Fashion Week did not miss the opportunity to use the station as well, staging the grand opening of the fashion event there. The theme of the show fit the location – and it was all about urbanism and utility.

The atmosphere of the show gave the feeling of the usual morning rush hours in the subway – the platform of the station was tightly packed with chairs for the spectators, while the models entered and exited the ‘podium’ through the moving staircases.

The designers have indulged into post-ironic re-evaluation of the office culture, given the unusual location was perfect for that.

The models wore makeup with prominent dark circles under the eyes – a usual attribute of a sleep-deprived working person.

Some of the models were seen carrying stereotypic accessory of a fired person – cardboard boxes with plants and other belongings, while others had sticky notes attached to their backs.

The show concluded with a live performance of a Russian electronic musician Andrey Lee, going under alias ‘Director of Everything.’ The artist performed a song named ‘I’ll fire you,’ further reinforcing the office culture feel of the show.

