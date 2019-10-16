Russian police remove 3 US military attachés from train for traveling through restricted area near navy testing site – reports

US diplomats have been reportedly removed from train while traveling through a restricted territory in Russia. They "lacked papers" necessary to visit the area, which houses major military sites for the Russian Navy.

The Americans were traveling from the town of Nenoksa to Severodvinsk on Monday, the Interfax news agency and several local news outlets reported, citing sources. The diplomats are said to include a US naval attaché and two other military attachés. While Interfax reports that the US representatives were only removed from the train, REN-TV claims they were detained.

According to Russian law, such a violation of travel rules by a foreigner can result in an administrative fine as well as a more serious repercussion, deportation.

Severodvinsk has a major shipyard for Russia’s Northern Fleet, as well as hosting a base for nuclear-powered submarines. Meanwhile, Nenoksa hosts a secretive military testing ground which has recently generated more than a few international and local headlines.

In August, a prototype missile engine with an “isotope power source” exploded during trials, killing five people. The ill-fated tests prompted rumors of “radiation leaks,” while tabloids were quick to brand the incident a “new Chernobyl.”

The Russian Defense Ministry denied the alleged leak and refuted reports of a large nuclear clean-up operation.

