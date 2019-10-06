WATCH Putin hiking & driving off-road in Siberian mountains in signature holiday VIDEO

Russian President Vladimir Putin and some of his top officials took a break from state affairs ahead of Putin’s birthday, spending a few days hiking, hillwalking, and even driving offroad in the thick of the Siberian wilderness.

Days off are a rare occurrence in Putin’s tight schedule. When he manages to get a few of them away from the Kremlin, he usually spends the time in the country’s wilderness enjoying the nature and its calm.

This time, the Russian president chose the Siberian taiga forest to go on a hike ahead of his October 7 birthday.

Footage released by the Kremlin features Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu making their way through the wild in a two-seat off-road buggy.

Putin is also seen climbing a steep slope, helping himself with a staff, and then sitting and enjoying the view.

The adventurous vacations of the Russian leader have always attracted the media attention, while the range of his activities – such as underwater fishing and horseback riding have become prime meme material.

Nice bear. RT @JShahryar An image of Putin, captured moments after he smacked American exceptionalism in NYT: pic.twitter.com/7lA7lULasD — Andy Carvin (@acarvin) September 12, 2013

#Putin as the omnipotent force enters American pop culture. Ironically, it is the US that bears much responsibility for the "cult of Putin." pic.twitter.com/02NhutBwDb — Nina ☦️ Byzantina (@NinaByzantina) October 16, 2016

It is during his holidays in the wild that Putin showcased his bare chest a few times, sending both the Western media and fans into frenzy. This year, however, the president remained fully clothed.

Also on rt.com ‘Bears here, bears there’: Putin says he almost got SURROUNDED in Russian wilderness

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.