Is US national security going rogue? Moscow fumes after FBI detains Russian lawmaker at New York airport

The FBI interrogation of a Russian lawmaker is a hostile action that makes Moscow question if the White House is in control of its own national security apparatus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a scolding statement.

Inga Yumasheva, a Russian MP, was held for questioning by the FBI while she was travelling to take part in the annual Fort Ross Dialogue forum. This was “the latest hostile action” targeting a Russian official that will further hurt the already strained relations between the two nations, the ministry stated.

It poses a question: do the American authorities have no wish to normalize the dialogue, contrary to their statements, or are they unable to control the actions of national security services?

The forum is one of few remaining venues where Russians and Americans can talk directly with each other and settle differences, so the detention of Yumasheva is perceived by Moscow as “a blatant provocation” orchestrated by the political forces in Washington that resist all attempts to mend ties, the ministry suggested.

Also on rt.com Imagine FSB interrogating a US senator? FBI agent questions Russian lawmaker, offers ‘informal’ meeting

If you like this story, share it with a friend!