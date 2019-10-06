 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Is US national security going rogue? Moscow fumes after FBI detains Russian lawmaker at New York airport

6 Oct, 2019 11:37
Get short URL
Is US national security going rogue? Moscow fumes after FBI detains Russian lawmaker at New York airport
FILE PHOTO. An FBI vehicle. ©REUTERS / Jon Herskovitz
The FBI interrogation of a Russian lawmaker is a hostile action that makes Moscow question if the White House is in control of its own national security apparatus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a scolding statement.

Inga Yumasheva, a Russian MP, was held for questioning by the FBI while she was travelling to take part in the annual Fort Ross Dialogue forum. This was “the latest hostile action” targeting a Russian official that will further hurt the already strained relations between the two nations, the ministry stated.

It poses a question: do the American authorities have no wish to normalize the dialogue, contrary to their statements, or are they unable to control the actions of national security services?

The forum is one of few remaining venues where Russians and Americans can talk directly with each other and settle differences, so the detention of Yumasheva is perceived by Moscow as “a blatant provocation” orchestrated by the political forces in Washington that resist all attempts to mend ties, the ministry suggested.

Also on rt.com Imagine FSB interrogating a US senator? FBI agent questions Russian lawmaker, offers ‘informal’ meeting

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies