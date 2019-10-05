The sky’s the limit: Siberian scientists set to design Russia’s first FLYING CAR

Russia has joined the air-taxi craze after scientists from Siberia’s largest city, Novosibirsk, were tasked with developing what may become the country’s first flying car within the next four years.

A special laboratory was established at the Siberian Aeronautical Research Institute in order to create “a full-scale demonstration model of an ultrashort takeoff and landing transport drone with hybrid propulsion (a flying car),” the Foundation for Advanced Research Projects announced.

If everything goes to plan, the model will be designed and fully tested in a wind tunnel as well as in the air and on the ground until 2023. The vehicle is expected to be able to cover a distance of more than 1,000km by air, while moving at a speed of over 300kph. The drone will require a 50-meter landing pad in order to operate.

Also on rt.com Fasten your sickbags: Air taxis to fly passengers in many cities across the world by 2025

Flying cars are now being actively developed around the globe as a means of avoiding traffic on the ground and reducing pollution.

It is yet to be seen who will win the race to produce the first Russian flying car. In August, a state-run project, AeroNet, in which renowned aircraft manufacturers such as Sukhoi and Ilyushin are taking part, promised to launch an experimental model of its own aerial drone taxi in 2025.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!