 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

A tooth for… a croc’s name: Russian zoo launches online competition with biting reward

Published time: 2 Oct, 2019 13:42 Edited time: 2 Oct, 2019 13:43
Get short URL
A tooth for… a croc’s name: Russian zoo launches online competition with biting reward
A caiman at a zoo. © Reuters / Sputnik Zarembo
A caiman is about to celebrate his first birthday and Russian zookeepers thought a name for the croc would make the perfect gift. They are offering a Nile crocodile tooth and a photoshoot to the lucky winner.

The zoo in the city of Samara on the Volga River announced the competition on Russia’s VK social network.

The nameless caiman crocodilus will turn 1 on October 10 and online users have nine days left to show off their creativity.

So far, such options as Pafnuty, Igor, Niels, Kiryusha, and Gena, a crocodile for a popular series of Russian children’s books and cartoons, are among the favorites.

The winner gets to take part in a photoshoot with the birthday boy and a tooth of his more menacing relative, a Nile crocodile.

A Nile crocodile can reach a length of 5 meters, while weighing 750 kilograms, which makes it the second largest reptile in the world. Its jaws contain 64 massive teeth that are regularly being replaced during the reptile’s life. So, no visit to the dentist was needed to obtain the prize.

Jaws of an adult Nile crocodile. © Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn

Caimans are a much smaller species, which can reach a length of two meters and a weight of about 40 kilograms. Their natural habitat is in Central and South America, but they feel quite comfortable at the Samara zoo as well. Last year, two local caimans Totosha and Kokosha gave birth to 12 babies and the croc that’s now looking for a name was among them.

Also on rt.com Colossal 17ft, 1,300lb crocodile eats handler alive after leaping from enclosure (PHOTOS)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies