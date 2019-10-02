‘Spidermen’ flood Russian metro trains – but do riders care? (VIDEO)

A bunch of Spiderman-clad acrobats have been showing off their superpowers to metro riders in Russia’s biggest cities, but their dazzling stunts barely surprised or scared anyone around them.

The Marvel superhero imitations frequented Russian rapid transit systems, trying their best to catch the attention of passengers at stations and on trains. Across Moscow and St. Petersburg, they were filmed hanging from a handrail, defying gravity in a moving metro car and greeting passers-by on the elevator.

Most of the ‘Spidermen’ have backgrounds in breakdancing or acrobatics which helps them garner donations from impressed riders. But their stunts, as eye-catching and breathtaking as they were, didn’t go down well with others.

What’s more, people nowadays are too consumed with smartphones and mobile devices to see something extraordinary happening right next to them – even if it is an upside-down commute.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!