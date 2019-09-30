Russian court overturns prison term for actor Ustinov following conviction over Moscow protest, issues 1yr suspended sentence

A Russian court has reduced a jail term for young actor Pavel Ustinov to a one-year suspended sentence, after he was earlier convicted of violence against police during an unsanctioned rally in Moscow.

The case garnered a lot of media attention in Russia and abroad as many fellow actors, directors and activists came out in his support and vouched for his innocence.

Ustinov was due to spend three years and six months in jail, but a Moscow court ruled otherwise on Monday. The actor had earlier been released on parole while waiting for his appeal hearing.

Ustinov, 23, was detained for resisting arrest during an unsanctioned protest in the Russian capital on August 3. He was subsequently charged with dislocating a police officer’s shoulder.

The young man denied causing any intentional harm to the policeman and insisted that he never participated in the protest, but merely walked towards the metro station.

Ustinov’s lawyers heavily criticized the court for initially refusing to review the footage of his arrest and dismissing the testimonies of some witnesses who spoke in his favor. The footage would eventually be reviewed by an upper court judge during the appeal hearing.

Despite no longer facing any time behind bars, Ustinov plans to launch another appeal in a bid to be acquitted.

