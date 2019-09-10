Russian rappers remove sycophantic ode to Moscow after over 1mn dislikes on YouTube
Rappers Timati and Guf wanted to congratulate Moscow on its 872th birthday, but their patriotic tribute to the Russian capital backfired spectacularly.
Featuring stunning drone footage of the city, ‘Москва’ (Moscow) became a viral sensation due to its authority-worshiping lyrics – not the usual fare expected from the super-cool rappers.
In the song, Timati describes Moscow as “a city of contrast” and “a state within a state,” for some reason singling out the fact that it doesn’t host gay pride events as one of its major advantages.Also on rt.com ‘Wrong’ to arrest rappers & ban concerts, but propaganda of drugs leads to ‘degradation’ – Putin
He boasts of being a fifth-generation Muscovite, who never takes part in street rallies and “doesn’t talk trash.” The rapper also wishes good health to Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and promised to eat a burger in his honor.
Timati’s establishment-friendly lyrics were met with widespread disgust, and netizens immediately mobilized to make their displeasure known.
The rap duo were trashed in the comments section for becoming complete sellouts. “If one asks you what is prostitution – just show them this video,” one of the more polite comments read. The musicians were also accused of being paid by the Russian government to produce the video – a claim they strenuously denied.
View this post on Instagram
Шума вышло более чем. Вышел на рекорд. Только цели такой не было. Высказать своё личное мнение в достаточно острой форме, да в моем стиле. Разозлить такое количество людей, это еще надо постараться. Но совсем не этого хотелось. Я понимаю что резонансное мнение часто воспринимается через призму негатива, как любое не популярное решение. Здесь перебор вышел. Я люблю свой город, и он сейчас для меня в лучшей форме за все 36 лет моей жизни, за что я безмерно благодарен тем, кто это реализовал - моё уважение !! Продолжать цеплять людей без повода не хочу, и без меня проблем у каждого хватает. Мне не нужен этот срач точно, поэтому, дорогие друзья: Удаляю это видео что бы не продолжать эту волну негатива. Цели обидеть кого-либо не было.
Before it was pulled from YouTube, the clip racked up a staggering 1.4 million dislikes – making it one of the most disliked Russian videos on the platform. Tellingly, the video received 5.3 million views, but just 86,000 likes.
Announcing his decision to remove the video, Timati said that he simply wanted to express love for his hometown and thank those who had made the city better. In an Instagram post, the rapper said he was deleting the video in order to stop the “wave of negativity” that it had created.
Like this story? Share it with a friend!Also on rt.com ‘Haters can’t hate if there’s no dislike button!’ Users slam YouTube for mulling thumbs down fix