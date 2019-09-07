Moscow marks its 872nd birthday with MASSIVE fireworks (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Russia’s capital has celebrated its impressive age in style, as skies above the city were lit up by a spectacular fireworks performance late in the evening.

Once labelled as the ‘Third Rome’, Moscow marked its 872nd anniversary with various events held throughout Saturday. The celebrations were concluded with a traditional fireworks display.

This year, they were centered around the VDNKh, Moscow’s major amusement park and permanent general purpose trade show. The fair marks its 80th anniversary, thus Moscow’s City Day celebrations kicked off there.

The fireworks were launched from different locations across the city so everyone was able to watch the performance. Pyrotechnics were also fired from three barges moored at the Moskva River, which runs through the city.

All in all, over 70,000 pyrotechnic devices were fired during the five-minute event.

