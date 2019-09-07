 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

Moscow marks its 872nd birthday with MASSIVE fireworks (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Published time: 7 Sep, 2019 20:51
Get short URL
Moscow marks its 872nd birthday with MASSIVE fireworks (PHOTO, VIDEO)
© YouTube / RT
Russia’s capital has celebrated its impressive age in style, as skies above the city were lit up by a spectacular fireworks performance late in the evening.

Once labelled as the ‘Third Rome’, Moscow  marked its 872nd anniversary with various events held throughout Saturday. The celebrations were concluded with a traditional fireworks display.

© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

This year, they were centered around the VDNKh, Moscow’s major amusement park and permanent general purpose trade show. The fair marks its 80th anniversary, thus Moscow’s City Day celebrations kicked off there.

The fireworks are seen at the VDNKh fair. ©  Vtaliy Belousov

The fireworks were launched from different locations across the city so everyone was able to watch the performance. Pyrotechnics were also fired from three barges moored at the Moskva River, which runs through the city.

© Sputnik / Mikhail Vokresenskiy

All in all, over 70,000 pyrotechnic devices were fired during the five-minute event.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies