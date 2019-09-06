Home invader attacks head of Russian Election Commission with STUN BATON on eve of election

Russian Central Election Commission chief Ella Pamfilova was attacked at her home with a stun baton by an unknown assailant. The incident, believed to be a botched burglary, occurred two days before local elections.

The incident occurred early on Friday, when Pamfilova was at home in Moscow Region. Later in the day, she recounted her experience on TV.

At first, I was frightened, then pulled myself together and began hitting him with all my might. Then I grabbed a chair, began to shout at him very loudly. I did not even know that I could do it that loudly.

According to media reports, the official was roused by her cat, which wanted to go inside. As she went downstairs to let the cat in, she ran into a masked individual who attacked her with a stun baton. However, she fought back, hitting and scratching him until he fled.

“All in all, I somehow fended him off and he ran away under my assault,” Pamvilova said.

While the suspect did not manage to steal anything from her house, she was left with an injured hand, cuts and bruises, as well as burn marks from the stun baton. The attacker was injured in the scuffle as well, Pamfilova believes.

The incident occurred just two days before local elections scheduled for Sunday across Russia. Naturally, the timing prompted speculation that the attack could have been politically motivated, yet there’s no official word one way or the other.

Pamfilova herself refrained from speculating on the motive behind the attack.

“I really hope it was just a coincidence. Maybe he picked the wrong house, maybe he did not know who lives there,” she said. “Still, you really have to be an idiot to do this just two days before the elections… The only thing I want to say is, I don’t wish for anyone to live through this. Thank God, my nerves are quite strong, but it’s still very hard.”

A criminal investigation into the attack has been launched. The culprit, if found and convicted, could get up to 12 years in prison for trespassing and armed robbery.

