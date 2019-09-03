 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Two airliners CRASH into one another on Moscow runway, passengers evacuated (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Published time: 3 Sep, 2019 16:41
FILE PHOTO: Aeroflot's Airbus A330 being taxied on the tarmac. ©  Reuters / Alexander Demianchuk
An Aeroflot flight preparing to take off from Moscow has had a run-in with a competitor, literally. A Royal Flight plane crashed into it as the two aircraft were moving on the tarmac, footage shows.

The aftermath of the collision on Tuesday at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport was captured on video; debris could be seen scattered on the tarmac and there was visible damage to the wings of the two planes.

The 229 passengers on the Aeroflot’s Airbus A330-300, which was en route to Beijing, were evacuated and their flight was postponed. Airport employees were working on arranging a backup flight at the time of writing.

There were no passengers on the Royal Flight aircraft at the time. Footage suggests the Boeing 777-300ER, which was being towed at the time, rammed into the Airbus. However, the cause of the incident remains unclear.

