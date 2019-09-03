Two airliners CRASH into one another on Moscow runway, passengers evacuated (PHOTO, VIDEO)
The aftermath of the collision on Tuesday at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport was captured on video; debris could be seen scattered on the tarmac and there was visible damage to the wings of the two planes.
The 229 passengers on the Aeroflot’s Airbus A330-300, which was en route to Beijing, were evacuated and their flight was postponed. Airport employees were working on arranging a backup flight at the time of writing.
There were no passengers on the Royal Flight aircraft at the time. Footage suggests the Boeing 777-300ER, which was being towed at the time, rammed into the Airbus. However, the cause of the incident remains unclear.
