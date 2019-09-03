 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

WATCH Russian warships fire barrage of missiles amid massive drills in Far East waters

Published time: 3 Sep, 2019 08:04 Edited time: 3 Sep, 2019 08:41
Get short URL
WATCH Russian warships fire barrage of missiles amid massive drills in Far East waters
FILE PHOTO © RIA Novosti / Ildus Gilyazutdinov
Warships and aircraft in Russia’s Pacific Fleet were involved in intense action, simulating a large-scale naval battle in the Sea of Okhotsk. The most spectacular scenes of the drill were caught on film.

Led by the Pacific Fleet’s flagship, missile destroyer ‘Varyag,’ a group of warships set sail from their home bases this week to hone their combat skills on the high seas. As the exercise began, they were targeted by a flock of small missile ships that simulated an enemy rocket attack.

READ MORE: About 70 Russian combat ships & 58 aircraft take part in large-scale Baltic Sea drills

The ‘Varyag’ and her escort – three frigates and one corvette – sounded the alarm, getting their air defenses ready to repel the assault. Footage released by the Russian Navy shows the warships firing a slew of medium- and long-range missiles that intercepted the approaching mock projectiles.

Cameras mounted near the missile bays captured the moment when the ships deployed flares to avoid being hit by the ‘adversary.’

The drills simulated action not only in the sea but also in the air. In the middle of the exercise, a pair of long-range, high-altitude MiG-31 fighters were scrambled to shoot down an anti-ship ‘Malakhit’ rocket, which they did by using their air-to-air missiles.

A MiG-31 takes off © RIA Novosti / Vitaly Ankov

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies