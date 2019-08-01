 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

About 70 Russian combat ships & 58 aircraft take part in large-scale Baltic Sea drills

Published time: 1 Aug, 2019 09:24 Edited time: 1 Aug, 2019 10:27
Get short URL
About 70 Russian combat ships & 58 aircraft take part in large-scale Baltic Sea drills
Russian Navy ships of the Baltic Fleet sail on the Neva River during a rehearsal for the Navy Day parade in St. Petersburg, Russia, July 28, 2017. © Reuters / Anton Vaganov

About 70 combat ships and support vessels, and 58 aircraft from the Russian Navy and the Russian Aerospace Forces, are taking part in the Ocean Shield 2019 drills in the Baltic Sea, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The drills will run August 1-9 in the Baltic Sea. “Overall, the drills involve 49 warships and combat craft, 20 support vessels, 58 aircraft of the Navy and the Aerospace Force and 10,634 personnel of the Russian armed forces,” the ministry said.

The military exercises will practice deployment of the navy’s inter-fleet grouping and the skills of commanding the fleet’s forces, TASS reported.

The navy held its first Ocean Shield drills in the Mediterranean Sea in September 2018 which involved 26 combat ships, two submarines, and 34 aircraft from the Russian Navy and the Russian Aerospace Forces.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies