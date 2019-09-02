‘I don’t want to go, help!’ VIDEO of small boy goes viral as school year begins

The start of the school year proved too much for one Russian schoolboy who tried to avoid going to school in a heart-breaking video that probably illustrates the feelings of new school-goers in every part of the world.

“No, I don’t want to go to school!” he whimpered, but his hopes of swaying his parents quickly faded. As the tragedy unfolded, the adults tried to play ‘good cop, bad cop.’

“They will teach you [how to write], you’ll be doing your homework,” the woman said, while a male voice – probably that of his father – warned: “You will hit the pavement if you get out.”

The video, which has gone viral on social media, became more dramatic following the initial exchange. “Dude, I advise you not to... I’ve been there for four years,” another pupil said to the boy as he passed by.

“Someone, save me, help!” the child cried, garnering laughter from his parents, at which point the footage ends.

September 1 is celebrated in Russia and beyond as Knowledge Day or the First Bell. This year, it fell on Sunday, buying millions of kids a little more time to chill out before finally dusting off their uniforms and readying their heavy, textbook-laden bags.

