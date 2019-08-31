Bodycam captures parachute jump at international airborne drill in Russia (VIDEO)

Hundreds of paratroopers from Russia, Belarus and Egypt have teamed up to thwart a ‘terrorist invasion’ on a training range outside Ryazan, with some of the most spectacular scenes from their drills recorded on body camera.

A defense ministry video released Saturday shows members of the Russian Airborne Troops (VDV), as well as their Belarusian and Egyptian counterparts, being marched onto several transport planes, Russia’s Il-76 as well as Egypt’s C-130 Hercules and CASA C-295.

Seconds later, action cameras –mounted on a paratrooper’s helmet and armor– capture the breathtaking moment the paratroopers and BMD-4 infantry fighting vehicles exit the planes.

The troops are then seen storming a mock-up terrorists’ hideout and breaking through enemy lines, all while receiving support from the air.

