Bodycam captures parachute jump at international airborne drill in Russia (VIDEO)
A defense ministry video released Saturday shows members of the Russian Airborne Troops (VDV), as well as their Belarusian and Egyptian counterparts, being marched onto several transport planes, Russia’s Il-76 as well as Egypt’s C-130 Hercules and CASA C-295.
Seconds later, action cameras –mounted on a paratrooper’s helmet and armor– capture the breathtaking moment the paratroopers and BMD-4 infantry fighting vehicles exit the planes.
The troops are then seen storming a mock-up terrorists’ hideout and breaking through enemy lines, all while receiving support from the air.
