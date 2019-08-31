 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Bodycam captures parachute jump at international airborne drill in Russia (VIDEO)

Published time: 31 Aug, 2019 10:13
Paratroopers jump from an Il-76 plane © Russian Ministry of Defense
Hundreds of paratroopers from Russia, Belarus and Egypt have teamed up to thwart a ‘terrorist invasion’ on a training range outside Ryazan, with some of the most spectacular scenes from their drills recorded on body camera.

A defense ministry video released Saturday shows members of the Russian Airborne Troops (VDV), as well as their Belarusian and Egyptian counterparts, being marched onto several transport planes, Russia’s Il-76 as well as Egypt’s C-130 Hercules and CASA C-295.

© Russian Ministry of Defense

Seconds later, action cameras –mounted on a paratrooper’s helmet and armor– capture the breathtaking moment the paratroopers and BMD-4 infantry fighting vehicles exit the planes.

The troops are then seen storming a mock-up terrorists’ hideout and breaking through enemy lines, all while receiving support from the air.

