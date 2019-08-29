 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH supersonic Su-34 fighter-bombers and An-26 transports land on highway in Russia

Published time: 29 Aug, 2019 06:20
© Russian Defense Ministry / YouTube
A new video shows a dozen supersonic jets using a major highway – currently under-construction – as a landing strip during a military exercise in central Russia.

The footage, released by the Defense Ministry on Wednesday, shows Russian pilots skillfully flying supersonic Su-34 fighter-bombers, painted in the traditional aqua blue color scheme. They fly in formation and then smoothly land on a highway in Tatarstan, central Russia. The An-26 transport planes can be seen touching down on the road as well.

Major highways in Russia are designed to have sections for military aircraft to land on in case of armed conflict or emergency. In all, a dozen Su-34s and two An-26s took part in the drill. The army also tested out its newest refueling trucks.

The Su-34 jets began entering service in the 2010s.

© Russian Defense Ministry / YouTube

