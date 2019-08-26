 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Art of the steal? ‘Lusty’ look between Trudeau and Melania gets Twitter hot and bothered (PHOTOS)

Published time: 26 Aug, 2019 09:34 Edited time: 26 Aug, 2019 09:58
© Andrew Parsons/Pool via Reuters
The pressure was high at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, over the weekend, but some snapshots from the event had social media commenters speculating about rising sexual tensions, rather than geopolitical escalations.

A simple, traditional photo session held at the conclusion of the summit created bawdy mirth and merriment online. 

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, 49, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 47, were at the center of online gossip after this somewhat steamy smooch was captured in a split second.

The somewhat provocative-looking peck sparked the hashtag #MelaniaLovesTrudeau which trended on Twitter, as did a slew of jokes and movie references. 

“The dialogue that goes with this movie - @JustinTrudeau: ‘Mrs. Trump, you’re trying to seduce me, aren’t you.’ @FLOTUS: ‘Do you find me undesirable?’ #Trudeau: ‘Oh, no, Mrs. Trump. I think you're the most attractive of all my parents’ friends.’ #TheCanadianGraduate.”

“Everyone should find someone who looks at them the way Melania looks at...... :checks notes:....... Justin Trudeau,” another commenter jibed.

Meanwhile, Melania’s husband and US president Donald Trump, 73, not to be outdone by his counterpart to the north, was seen smooching not one but two other men’s wives. 

First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, 66, gave a nonchalant Trump a playful peck on the cheek, much to the apparent amusement of her husband Emmanuel.

© REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

However, another of Trump’s ‘embraces’ caught the public’s eye, and for all the wrong reasons.

© REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/Pool

In the above image, Trump can be seen puckering up, eyes closed, before a kiss with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 65. Notably, Trump closes his eyes while Merkel's remain wide open. 

There was reportedly no kiss between British prime minister Boris Johnson, 55, and Donald Trump.

