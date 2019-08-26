Art of the steal? ‘Lusty’ look between Trudeau and Melania gets Twitter hot and bothered (PHOTOS)

The pressure was high at the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, over the weekend, but some snapshots from the event had social media commenters speculating about rising sexual tensions, rather than geopolitical escalations.

A simple, traditional photo session held at the conclusion of the summit created bawdy mirth and merriment online.

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, 49, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, 47, were at the center of online gossip after this somewhat steamy smooch was captured in a split second.

Please enjoy this hilarious photo of Melania Trump happily kissing Justin Trudeau while her grumpy husband looks away with downcast eyes. pic.twitter.com/KejgBG3q3q — Richard Feren (@RichardFeren) August 25, 2019

The somewhat provocative-looking peck sparked the hashtag #MelaniaLovesTrudeau which trended on Twitter, as did a slew of jokes and movie references.

“The dialogue that goes with this movie - @JustinTrudeau: ‘Mrs. Trump, you’re trying to seduce me, aren’t you.’ @FLOTUS: ‘Do you find me undesirable?’ #Trudeau: ‘Oh, no, Mrs. Trump. I think you're the most attractive of all my parents’ friends.’ #TheCanadianGraduate.”

The dialogue that goes with this movie -- @JustinTrudeau - Mrs. Trump, you're trying to seduce me, aren't you. @FLOTUS - Do you find me undesirable? #Trudeau - Oh, no, Mrs. Trump. I think you're the most attractive of all my parents' friends. #TheCanadianGraduatepic.twitter.com/eA9SQAt7Pg — Jay Russell (@Dogskip) August 26, 2019

“Everyone should find someone who looks at them the way Melania looks at...... :checks notes:....... Justin Trudeau,” another commenter jibed.

Everyone should find someone who looks at them the way Melania looks at...... :checks notes:....... Justin Trudeau. https://t.co/bumKUy8TFW — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) August 26, 2019

Meanwhile, Melania’s husband and US president Donald Trump, 73, not to be outdone by his counterpart to the north, was seen smooching not one but two other men’s wives.

First Lady of France Brigitte Macron, 66, gave a nonchalant Trump a playful peck on the cheek, much to the apparent amusement of her husband Emmanuel.

However, another of Trump’s ‘embraces’ caught the public’s eye, and for all the wrong reasons.

In the above image, Trump can be seen puckering up, eyes closed, before a kiss with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 65. Notably, Trump closes his eyes while Merkel's remain wide open.

There was reportedly no kiss between British prime minister Boris Johnson, 55, and Donald Trump.

