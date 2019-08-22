 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH Russian air defense troops OBLITERATE simulated aggressor in massive drill

Published time: 22 Aug, 2019 07:46
©Zvezda TV
A large-scale exercise of air and missile defense forces in southern Russian involved the firing of over 300 surface-to-air missiles, including barrages from S-300 Favorit systems meant to intercept an intensive rocket attack.

In addition to the long-range S-300s, the troops deployed other advanced Russian air defense weapon systems, including Pantsir-S and Tunguska combined missile/artillery systems, and SAM launchers Strela-10, Tor, and Osa.

Around 100 aircraft provided support, delivering counterattacks at positions of the simulated enemy. Zvezda, the TV channel of the Defense Ministry, released a video of the exercise.

