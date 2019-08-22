WATCH Russian air defense troops OBLITERATE simulated aggressor in massive drill

A large-scale exercise of air and missile defense forces in southern Russian involved the firing of over 300 surface-to-air missiles, including barrages from S-300 Favorit systems meant to intercept an intensive rocket attack.

In addition to the long-range S-300s, the troops deployed other advanced Russian air defense weapon systems, including Pantsir-S and Tunguska combined missile/artillery systems, and SAM launchers Strela-10, Tor, and Osa.

Around 100 aircraft provided support, delivering counterattacks at positions of the simulated enemy. Zvezda, the TV channel of the Defense Ministry, released a video of the exercise.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!