Russia’s stealthy next-gen frigate ready for final testing (PHOTOS)

Built with composite materials and armed with up to 16 cruise missiles, the state-of-the-art frigate Admiral Kasatonov is ready to hit the Baltic Sea for final production trials in the coming days.

The performance testing will focus on the vessel’s hull systems, the Defense Ministry has said, adding that, if successful, the Admiral Kasatonov will then begin the conclusive state trials in September.

The frigate was built in St Petersburg as part of the six Project 22350 vessels, ordered by the Russian Navy. The lead ship of the class, the Admiral Gorshkov, was commissioned last year, with the others to float out by 2025.

The ships of this class are able to execute a vast range of combat tasks, both solo or as part of a naval group. Their diverse arsenal allows them to hit targets above and under water, in the air and onshore.

The Admiral Kasatonov and its fellow frigates are constructed with the use of composite materials, like polyvinyl chloride and carbon fiber, which – together with their ‘smooth’ exterior – makes them increasingly hard to for radar systems to detect.

The 135-meter-long frigates are capable of reaching maximum speeds of 29 knots (around 54 kph). They can stay at sea for 30 days straight, accommodating a crew of up to 210 sailors.

Their armaments include up to 16 Kalibr or Oniks missiles. Some types of Kalibr subsonic missiles can perform a supersonic sprint in the final phase of their attack, giving their target less time to react.

The frigates also boast a 130 mm artillery gun, an anti-submarine system and a 324 mm anti-torpedo system. Their deck is also designed to deploy a Ka-27 multi-purpose helicopter.

The Admiral Kasatonov’s close-range air defense is provided by the next-gen Palma missile-gun system, which can fire up to 10,000 rounds per minute.

Earlier reports suggested that Project 22350 will also be fitted with the Filin dazzler-type system. This non-lethal weapon made waves in the Western media after it was announced that it can make enemy soldiers miss targets, hallucinate and vomit by creating a strong, strobe-like effect.

The Admiral Kasatonov has already been shown off at the naval show in St Petersburg and took part in the Naval Day parade there in mid-July.

Also on rt.com Russian Navy gets new weapon to induce ‘hallucinations’ and ‘blind’ the enemy

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!